2016 Dec The idea of cybersecurity based cloud mining platform for AIoT.

Learning how to reach money out of ICO.

2017 Feb We made the logo .

2017 Apr 1st prototype of the website.

Learning how to write html.

Learning how to write css.

Learning how to combine html and css.

Learning javascript to make animations on ICO website

2017 June Domain EscrowLemur.ai selected

Still leaarning how to combine css and js.

2017 Nov We found a team photos on free fotostock.

ICO Website launch.

Showing the site to my mom.

Approved by my mom

2017 Dec

Preparing a white paper

Learning how to export it from word to pdf

Launch ICO Presale.

Ignoring the school for a few days.

2018 Jan Payable vacation.

I am rich

Fuck off school

2018 Mar Still payable vacation.

Lock stock and girls